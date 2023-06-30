CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI)’s stock price has dropped by -8.41 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is $2.41, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for CURI is 28.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CURI on June 30, 2023 was 134.81K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stock saw a decrease of -10.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.79% for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for CURI’s stock, with a -33.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CURI Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI fell by -10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9142. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who sale 2,899 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Apr 21. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 645,357 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $2,986 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 648,256 shares at $8,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.22 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for CuriosityStream Inc. stands at -65.24. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.