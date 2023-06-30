Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, COUR stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 3.12% and a quarterly surge of 18.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Coursera Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.06% for COUR’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COUR is $16.45, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume for COUR on June 30, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has dropped by -1.30 compared to previous close of 13.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $12.98 back on Jun 22. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,741,778 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $648,845 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $13.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,296,584 shares at $327,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.