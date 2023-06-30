Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA) is 61.94x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPAA is 35.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On June 30, 2023, CPAA’s average trading volume was 142.62K shares.

CPAA) stock’s latest price update

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.20. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPAA’s Market Performance

CPAA’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.49% and a quarterly rise of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.63% for Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for CPAA’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPAA Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPAA rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPAA

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.