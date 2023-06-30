CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CEIX stock has gone down by -1.28%, with a monthly gain of 23.27% and a quarterly surge of 18.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for CONSOL Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for CEIX’s stock, with a 8.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is $78.67, which is $12.5 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 33.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEIX on June 30, 2023 was 644.63K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has increased by 4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 64.40. However, the company has seen a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +24.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.31. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Rothka John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rothka John now owns 14,245 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $128,680 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,020 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 25.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.