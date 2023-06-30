Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SBS stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 9.88% and a quarterly surge of 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is 12.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $13.17, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On June 30, 2023, SBS’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 11.31,

SBS Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.