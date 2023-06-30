Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 47.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is above average at 12.51x. The 36-month beta value for CBSH is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBSH is $54.33, which is $8.08 above than the current price. The public float for CBSH is 116.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of CBSH on June 30, 2023 was 616.04K shares.

CBSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month, and a -16.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for CBSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for CBSH’s stock, with a -21.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CBSH Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.96. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw -28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from Neff Douglas D, who sale 856 shares at the price of $64.92 back on Mar 02. After this action, Neff Douglas D now owns 6,505 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $55,574 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Derrick, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc., sale 230 shares at $65.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Brooks Derrick is holding 9,956 shares at $15,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.