Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) has seen a -21.67% decrease in the past week, with a -17.06% drop in the past month, and a -54.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.49% for CMRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.79% for CMRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMRA is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMRA is 10.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for CMRA on June 30, 2023 was 13.68K shares.

CMRA) stock’s latest price update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMRA Trading at -29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRA fell by -20.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4746. In addition, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. saw -65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRA starting from Cherington Charles, who purchase 743,243 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jan 04. After this action, Cherington Charles now owns 2,879,666 shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., valued at $914,189 using the latest closing price.

Soane David, the 10% Owner of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., purchase 202,701 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Soane David is holding 3,336,562 shares at $249,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1653.76 for the present operating margin

+66.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. stands at -2843.79. The total capital return value is set at -21.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.19. Equity return is now at value 431.90, with -406.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.