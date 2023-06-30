Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Sees a-0.25 Decrease

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has gone down by -3.02% for the week, with a 2.88% rise in the past month and a 10.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 17.65x. The 36-month beta value for CCEP is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCEP is $62.74, which is $4.21 above than the current price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on June 30, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 64.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

CCEP Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.27. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.