Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) has dropped by -0.60 compared to previous close of 28.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.32x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) by analysts is $37.00, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 81.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CWEN was 1.00M shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN stock saw a decrease of -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for CWEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.27% for the last 200 days.

CWEN Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.50. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.