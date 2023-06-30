Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CLSD is at 2.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLSD is $5.67, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for CLSD is 53.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for CLSD on June 30, 2023 was 166.47K shares.

CLSD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) has dropped by -4.88 compared to previous close of 1.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLSD’s Market Performance

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has experienced a -10.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month, and a 21.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for CLSD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for CLSD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CLSD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLSD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

CLSD Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSD fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2665. In addition, Clearside Biomedical Inc. saw 4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSD starting from Ciulla Thomas, who sale 13,700 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Jan 20. After this action, Ciulla Thomas now owns 291,890 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc., valued at $20,139 using the latest closing price.

LASEZKAY GEORGE M, the CEO of Clearside Biomedical Inc., sale 20,030 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that LASEZKAY GEORGE M is holding 484,577 shares at $29,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2281.61 for the present operating margin

+73.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearside Biomedical Inc. stands at -2482.82. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.65. Equity return is now at value -242.30, with -75.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD), the company’s capital structure generated 332.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.88. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 329.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.