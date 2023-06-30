Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) is $9.00, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for CARM is 9.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARM on June 30, 2023 was 285.28K shares.

CARM) stock’s latest price update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.79 in relation to its previous close of 8.17. However, the company has experienced a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CARM’s Market Performance

CARM’s stock has fallen by -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 79.76% and a quarterly rise of 196.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.20% for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.92% for CARM stock, with a simple moving average of 88.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

CARM Trading at 55.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +58.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. saw 73.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.