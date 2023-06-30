CareDx Inc (CDNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDNA is $10.00, which is $4.24 above the current price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on June 30, 2023 was 829.53K shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has seen a 7.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.40% gain in the past month and a -5.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for CDNA’s stock, with a -31.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDNA Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -24.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 14,268 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Jun 28. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 500,873 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $125,016 using the latest closing price.

Maag Peter, the Director of CareDx Inc, sale 2,432 shares at $8.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Maag Peter is holding 313,136 shares at $21,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on CareDx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.