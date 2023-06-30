Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDLX is $8.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 32.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.32% of that float. The average trading volume for CDLX on June 30, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stock saw an increase of 2.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.71% and a quarterly increase of 117.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for CDLX’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Christiansen Andrew, who sale 649 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Jun 23. After this action, Christiansen Andrew now owns 54,032 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $3,686 using the latest closing price.

BALEN JOHN V, the Director of Cardlytics Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that BALEN JOHN V is holding 61,798 shares at $11,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Equity return is now at value -122.00, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.