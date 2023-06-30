Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock Faces 3.39% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has gone down by -4.99% for the week, with a -14.98% drop in the past month and a -5.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.24% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is above average at 8.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is $49.68, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSIQ on June 30, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

CSIQ stock's latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has plunged by -1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 37.34, but the company has seen a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.