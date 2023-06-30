Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has seen a 4.81% increase in the past week, with a 12.82% gain in the past month, and a 8.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for BHF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.48% for BHF stock, with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) by analysts is $49.10, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for BHF is 66.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BHF was 535.62K shares.

BHF) stock’s latest price update

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.68 in relation to its previous close of 45.60. However, the company has experienced a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BHF Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.71. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at +0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.04. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 52.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.