Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.92. However, the company has seen a -17.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHG is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BHG is $9.82, which is $47.04 above the current price. The public float for BHG is 6.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on June 30, 2023 was 223.22K shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG stock saw an increase of -17.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.92% and a quarterly increase of -35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -77.36% for the last 200 days.

BHG Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -16.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -78.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.