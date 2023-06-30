Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BAK stock has gone down by -4.67%, with a monthly gain of 31.04% and a quarterly surge of 49.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Braskem S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for BAK’s stock, with a 19.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BAK is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAK is $14.42, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BAK on June 30, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has plunged by -3.15 when compared to previous closing price of 11.92, but the company has seen a -4.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BAK Trading at 18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.