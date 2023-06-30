BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BPT stock has gone down by -11.05%, with a monthly decline of -4.77% and a quarterly plunge of -41.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.41% for BPT stock, with a simple moving average of -55.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPT is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPT is $12.00, which is -$2.07 below the current price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPT on June 30, 2023 was 279.01K shares.

BPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 4.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -60.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.