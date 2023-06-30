Black Knight Inc. (BKI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKI is 0.48.

The public float for BKI is 150.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKI on June 30, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has soared by 1.40 in relation to previous closing price of 59.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

BKI’s Market Performance

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has experienced a 4.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a 6.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for BKI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for BKI’s stock, with a 0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BKI Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.36. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.