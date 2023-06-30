Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) has decreased by -3.84 when compared to last closing price of 33.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BEAM is at 1.61.

The public float for BEAM is 69.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.00% of that float. The average trading volume for BEAM on June 30, 2023 was 855.57K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM’s stock has seen a -2.21% decrease for the week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month and a 2.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for BEAM’s stock, with a -20.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $37 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Simon Amy, who sale 11,654 shares at the price of $29.70 back on Apr 04. After this action, Simon Amy now owns 69,308 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $346,115 using the latest closing price.

Evans John M., the CEO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,493 shares at $29.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Evans John M. is holding 1,117,979 shares at $188,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.