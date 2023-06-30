BARK Inc. (BARK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BARK is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BARK is $3.25, which is $1.92 above than the current price. The public float for BARK is 122.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.28% of that float. The average trading volume of BARK on June 30, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

BARK) stock’s latest price update

BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.62 in relation to its previous close of 1.38. However, the company has experienced a -6.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BARK’s Market Performance

BARK Inc. (BARK) has seen a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 27.88% gain in the past month and a -6.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for BARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for BARK’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BARK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BARK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

BARK Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BARK fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3277. In addition, BARK Inc. saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BARK starting from Ibrahim Zahir, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Jun 05. After this action, Ibrahim Zahir now owns 950,000 shares of BARK Inc., valued at $107,840 using the latest closing price.

MCGINTY JIM, the Director of BARK Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that MCGINTY JIM is holding 132,726 shares at $62,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.92 for the present operating margin

+54.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for BARK Inc. stands at -11.49. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In summary, BARK Inc. (BARK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.