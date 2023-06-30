Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is 6.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is $9.11, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On June 30, 2023, BBVA’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.20relation to previous closing price of 7.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBVA’s Market Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a 2.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.66% gain in the past month and a 7.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.50% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 26.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.