Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 6.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBAR is $7.50, which is -$0.86 below the current price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on June 30, 2023 was 659.76K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has seen a 3.51% increase for the week, with a 38.17% rise in the past month and a 47.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.42% for BBAR’s stock, with a 54.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +41.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 58.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.36. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.