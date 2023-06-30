Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZRE is $4.00, The public float for AZRE is 64.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZRE on June 30, 2023 was 263.01K shares.

AZRE) stock’s latest price update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a 16.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZRE’s Market Performance

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has experienced a 16.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.31% drop in the past month, and a -10.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for AZRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.17% for AZRE’s stock, with a -52.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZRE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AZRE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AZRE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

AZRE Trading at -16.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRE rose by +16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8950. In addition, Azure Power Global Limited saw -58.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.58 for the present operating margin

+70.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azure Power Global Limited stands at -27.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59.

Based on Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), the company’s capital structure generated 441.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.55. Total debt to assets is 72.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.