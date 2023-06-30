Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71.

The public float for ACLS is 32.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ACLS was 522.87K shares.

ACLS) stock’s latest price update

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 179.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACLS’s Market Performance

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has experienced a 9.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.93% rise in the past month, and a 38.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.06% for ACLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 72.85% for the last 200 days.

ACLS Trading at 25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.64. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 132.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $181.80 back on Jun 12. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 263,058 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $2,145,240 using the latest closing price.

Quirk Jeanne, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 900 shares at $177.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Quirk Jeanne is holding 7,782 shares at $159,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.