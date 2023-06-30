Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDMO is $19.75, which is $6.39 above the current price. The public float for CDMO is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDMO on June 30, 2023 was 549.55K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CDMO) stock’s latest price update

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.09 in relation to its previous close of 12.96. However, the company has experienced a -2.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CDMO’s Market Performance

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has seen a -2.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.05% decline in the past month and a -28.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for CDMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.51% for CDMO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDMO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDMO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

CDMO Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc. saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Hancock Richard B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Jun 06. After this action, Hancock Richard B now owns 39,134 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc., valued at $81,838 using the latest closing price.

Ziebell Mark R, the V. P., General Counsel of Avid Bioservices Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Ziebell Mark R is holding 40,119 shares at $447,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at +0.38. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.