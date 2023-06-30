authID Inc.’s (AUID) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AUID stock has gone up by 16.71%, with a monthly gain of 20.15% and a quarterly surge of 90.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for authID Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.23% for AUID’s stock, with a -8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUID is 19.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AUID was 52.21K shares.

AUID) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) has jumped by 9.20 compared to previous close of 0.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUID Trading at 46.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7158. In addition, authID Inc. saw 41.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, who purchase 3,120,633 shares at the price of $0.46 back on May 26. After this action, Garchik Stephen Jeffrey now owns 7,400,192 shares of authID Inc., valued at $1,429,250 using the latest closing price.

Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, the 10% Owner of authID Inc., purchase 1,091,703 shares at $0.46 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Garchik Stephen Jeffrey is holding 1,181,009 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4013.65 for the present operating margin

-42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for authID Inc. stands at -4488.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, authID Inc. (AUID) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.