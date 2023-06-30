Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ATXS stock has gone down by -16.42%, with a monthly decline of -20.66% and a quarterly plunge of -35.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.48% for Astria Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.97% for ATXS’s stock, with a -27.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATXS is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ATXS is $24.43, which is $15.98 above the current market price. The public float for ATXS is 16.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ATXS on June 30, 2023 was 228.86K shares.

ATXS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) has dropped by -8.75 compared to previous close of 9.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

ATXS Trading at -27.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS fell by -16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

Equity return is now at value -73.30, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.