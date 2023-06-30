Assessing the Risk and Potential of Service Corporation International’s (SCI) Stock

The stock of Service Corporation International (SCI) has seen a -1.08% decrease in the past week, with a 0.26% gain in the past month, and a -3.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for SCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Right Now?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCI is $80.80, which is $16.88 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 149.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.14% of that float. The average trading volume for SCI on June 30, 2023 was 947.94K shares.

SCI) stock’s latest price update

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 64.07. However, the company has seen a -1.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

SCI Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.87. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from RYAN THOMAS L, who sale 33 shares at the price of $65.55 back on May 22. After this action, RYAN THOMAS L now owns 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $2,163 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 62,417 shares at $65.54 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $4,090,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corporation International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Corporation International (SCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.