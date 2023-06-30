Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has gone up by 7.14% for the week, with a 20.92% rise in the past month and a 27.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for APAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for APAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Right Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is $34.60, which is -$5.59 below the current market price. The public float for APAM is 66.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APAM on June 30, 2023 was 833.37K shares.

APAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has jumped by 2.10 compared to previous close of 39.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

APAM Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.77. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw 35.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from Sellers Samuel Bentson, who sale 9,790 shares at the price of $36.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sellers Samuel Bentson now owns 15,568 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $353,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stands at +18.71. The total capital return value is set at 44.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.61.

Based on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), the company’s capital structure generated 122.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.95. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.