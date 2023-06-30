Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 4.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Right Now?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAIC is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAIC is $5.50, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for AAIC is 27.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for AAIC on June 30, 2023 was 303.28K shares.

AAIC’s Market Performance

AAIC’s stock has seen a 7.46% increase for the week, with a 13.27% rise in the past month and a 68.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for AAIC’s stock, with a 51.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAIC Trading at 37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAIC rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. saw 57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.37 for the present operating margin

+63.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stands at +32.30. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.