Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 94.24, however, the company has experienced a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 85.08x. The 36-month beta value for ARES is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARES is $97.85, which is $3.01 above than the current price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on June 30, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stock saw an increase of 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.47% and a quarterly increase of 17.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Ares Management Corporation (ARES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for ARES’s stock, with a 22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $93 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.42. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 39.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 64,480 shares at the price of $95.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 60,471 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $6,133,982 using the latest closing price.

Arougheti Michael J, the Co-Founder, CEO and President of Ares Management Corporation, sale 400 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Arougheti Michael J is holding 124,951 shares at $38,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.