Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.50 in relation to previous closing price of 10.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Right Now?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) by analysts is $10.00, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for ACRE is 51.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ACRE was 771.57K shares.

ACRE’s Market Performance

ACRE stock saw an increase of 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly increase of 11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for ACRE’s stock, with a -4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRE Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRE starting from Donohoe Bryan Patrick, who sale 15,072 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Jan 10. After this action, Donohoe Bryan Patrick now owns 157,282 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, valued at $164,436 using the latest closing price.

FEINGOLD ANTON, the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, sale 3,166 shares at $10.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that FEINGOLD ANTON is holding 53,865 shares at $34,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.81 for the present operating margin

+89.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stands at +17.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), the company’s capital structure generated 232.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.