Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 26.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARCT is $54.75, which is $23.19 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCT on June 30, 2023 was 472.55K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stock saw an increase of 19.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.61% and a quarterly increase of 38.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for ARCT’s stock, with a 40.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $51 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.64. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 68.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 549,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $135,800 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 7,925 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 554,448 shares at $239,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.