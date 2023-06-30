Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Stock Sees a-11.73 Decrease

In the past week, APYX stock has gone down by -7.71%, with a monthly gain of 8.41% and a quarterly surge of 132.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Apyx Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for APYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 77.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APYX is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is $7.67, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for APYX is 30.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.90% of that float. On June 30, 2023, APYX’s average trading volume was 253.44K shares.

APYX) stock’s latest price update

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.73 compared to its previous closing price of 7.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

APYX Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 186.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Hornsby Todd, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hornsby Todd now owns 40 shares of Apyx Medical Corporation, valued at $113,400 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Charles D. II, the Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical Corporation, purchase 11,750 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Goodwin Charles D. II is holding 40,000 shares at $70,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.