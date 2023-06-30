Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.81 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a -4.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHL is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 9.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHL on June 30, 2023 was 180.59K shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL’s stock has seen a -4.19% decrease for the week, with a -34.93% drop in the past month and a -21.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.58% for AEHL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at -23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9533. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+9.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -3.47. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.