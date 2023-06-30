Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IKT is $5.00, which is $4.39 above than the current price. The public float for IKT is 19.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on June 30, 2023 was 126.79K shares.

IKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) has dropped by -1.63 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT’s stock has fallen by -7.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly drop of -12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.57% for IKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6633. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -14625.85. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.