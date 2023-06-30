Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

The 36-month beta value for CLAR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLAR is $13.50, which is $4.7 above than the current price. The public float for CLAR is 24.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CLAR on June 30, 2023 was 319.57K shares.

CLAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) has jumped by 7.39 compared to previous close of 8.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLAR’s Market Performance

CLAR’s stock has risen by 12.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.97% and a quarterly rise of 0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Clarus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.08% for CLAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLAR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

CLAR Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAR rose by +12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Clarus Corporation saw 14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLAR starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 394,244 shares of Clarus Corporation, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Clarus Corporation, purchase 12,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 386,244 shares at $105,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.68 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Corporation stands at -15.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.70. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clarus Corporation (CLAR), the company’s capital structure generated 52.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.