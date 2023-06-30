Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is above average at 31.02x. The 36-month beta value for AME is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for AME is 228.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AME on June 30, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 158.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AME’s Market Performance

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has seen a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.55% gain in the past month and a 12.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for AME.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for AME’s stock, with a 15.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AME Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.91. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,690 shares at the price of $149.04 back on Jun 06. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 33,474 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $251,879 using the latest closing price.

Speranza Emanuela, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of AMETEK Inc., sale 3,085 shares at $145.35 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Speranza Emanuela is holding 27,775 shares at $448,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.