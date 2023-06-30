An In-Depth Look at ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) Stock Performance

In the past week, ASML stock has gone up by 0.83%, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly surge of 9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for ASML’s stock, with a 20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 37.82x. The 36-month beta value for ASML is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASML is $782.60, which is $11.92 above than the current price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on June 30, 2023 was 968.55K shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 724.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

ASML Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $721.02. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.