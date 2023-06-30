American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) by analysts is $12.17, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for AOUT is 12.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AOUT was 30.62K shares.

AOUT) stock’s latest price update

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT)’s stock price has increased by 7.40 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. However, the company has seen a 11.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

AOUT’s Market Performance

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has seen a 11.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.98% gain in the past month and a -9.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for AOUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.43% for AOUT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOUT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOUT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

AOUT Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOUT rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, American Outdoor Brands Inc. saw -14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOUT starting from Favreau Bradley Thede, who purchase 1,190 shares at the price of $8.40 back on Sep 22. After this action, Favreau Bradley Thede now owns 23,258 shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc., valued at $9,996 using the latest closing price.

Favreau Bradley Thede, the Director of American Outdoor Brands Inc., purchase 11,430 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Favreau Bradley Thede is holding 22,068 shares at $100,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+39.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Outdoor Brands Inc. stands at -26.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.36. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Based on American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), the company’s capital structure generated 24.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.63. Total debt to assets is 17.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.