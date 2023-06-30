Air Lease Corporation (AL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Air Lease Corporation (AL) by analysts is $53.71, which is $11.45 above the current market price. The public float for AL is 103.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AL was 639.75K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AL) stock’s latest price update

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.75relation to previous closing price of 41.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AL’s Market Performance

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.76% rise in the past month, and a 9.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for AL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for AL’s stock, with a 6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AL Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.18. In addition, Air Lease Corporation saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Khatibi Alex A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Khatibi Alex A now owns 89,266 shares of Air Lease Corporation, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Yvette Hollingsworth, the Director of Air Lease Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Clark Yvette Hollingsworth is holding 19,856 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.44 for the present operating margin

+57.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corporation stands at -4.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.44. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Air Lease Corporation (AL), the company’s capital structure generated 280.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.72. Total debt to assets is 64.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Air Lease Corporation (AL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.