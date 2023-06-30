AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) has increased by 19.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGRI is $2.00, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for AGRI is 12.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume for AGRI on June 30, 2023 was 611.50K shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI’s stock has seen a 9.17% increase for the week, with a -37.50% drop in the past month and a -62.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.90% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for AGRI’s stock, with a -74.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -40.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.74%, as shares sank -35.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2526. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -77.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -113.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.48. Equity return is now at value -116.60, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 25.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.