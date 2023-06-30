Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has gone up by 1.93% for the week, with a 8.41% rise in the past month and a 18.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for AGIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for AGIO’s stock, with a 2.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGIO is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGIO is $38.67, which is $9.95 above than the current price. The public float for AGIO is 54.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume of AGIO on June 30, 2023 was 473.59K shares.

AGIO) stock’s latest price update

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.96 in comparison to its previous close of 29.19, however, the company has experienced a 1.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

AGIO Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.68. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Schenkein David P, who sale 16,363 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Apr 03. After this action, Schenkein David P now owns 117,879 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $373,895 using the latest closing price.

Schenkein David P, the Director of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Schenkein David P is holding 117,879 shares at $443,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2732.07 for the present operating margin

-42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1627.82. The total capital return value is set at -30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.