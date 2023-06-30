AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFCG is $16.80, which is $5.14 above the current price. The public float for AFCG is 16.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFCG on June 30, 2023 was 172.39K shares.

AFCG stock's latest price update

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG)’s stock price has dropped by -5.40 in relation to previous closing price of 13.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFCG’s Market Performance

AFCG’s stock has fallen by -3.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for AFC Gamma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for AFCG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.22% for the last 200 days.

AFCG Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc. saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who purchase 51,309 shares at the price of $10.45 back on May 15. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 3,633,527 shares of AFC Gamma Inc., valued at $536,179 using the latest closing price.

Tannenbaum Robyn, the President of AFC Gamma Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Tannenbaum Robyn is holding 3,582,218 shares at $1,296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.41 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc. stands at +43.85. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.