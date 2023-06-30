Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 81.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEHR on June 30, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

AEHR) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 1.19 when compared to previous closing price of 39.57, but the company has seen a -3.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has fallen by -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.04% and a quarterly rise of 5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.05% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.83. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 99.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROSATI MARIO M, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $41.14 back on Jun 08. After this action, ROSATI MARIO M now owns 0 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $49,409 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 541 shares at $40.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $21,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.