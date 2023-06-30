Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG)’s stock price has decreased by -9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a -8.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) is 325.00x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 33.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 30, 2023, ATXG’s average trading volume was 532.13K shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

ATXG’s stock has seen a -8.71% decrease for the week, with a -12.16% drop in the past month and a -36.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.85% for ATXG’s stock, with a -57.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXG Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7331. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.