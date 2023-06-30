Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has gone up by 0.39% for the week, with a 25.40% rise in the past month and a 24.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.45% for ACRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.74% for ACRS’s stock, with a -19.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACRS is $29.13, which is $18.85 above the current market price. The public float for ACRS is 60.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ACRS on June 30, 2023 was 709.75K shares.

ACRS) stock’s latest price update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.20 in comparison to its previous close of 10.25, however, the company has experienced a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ACRS Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Monahan Joseph, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $10.28 back on Jun 20. After this action, Monahan Joseph now owns 141,724 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $61,663 using the latest closing price.

Manion Douglas J., the Pres and CEO of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,300 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Manion Douglas J. is holding 12,800 shares at $49,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.