ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by analysts is $33.00, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for ACIW is 107.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ACIW was 662.92K shares.

ACIW) stock’s latest price update

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.25 in comparison to its previous close of 22.45, however, the company has experienced a 5.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW’s stock has risen by 5.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly drop of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for ACI Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for ACIW’s stock, with a -2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACIW Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Warsop Thomas W III, who purchase 3,333 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Jun 07. After this action, Warsop Thomas W III now owns 178,307 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $80,535 using the latest closing price.

Warsop Thomas W III, the Director, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc., purchase 39,667 shares at $23.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Warsop Thomas W III is holding 174,974 shares at $935,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.