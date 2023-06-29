Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) has dropped by -0.74 compared to previous close of 10.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is 1.81.

The public float for ZUO is 122.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On June 29, 2023, ZUO’s average trading volume was 970.13K shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

The stock of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has seen a -4.03% decrease in the past week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month, and a 12.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for ZUO’s stock, with a 30.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 9,667 shares at the price of $10.56 back on May 30. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 27,225 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $102,061 using the latest closing price.

Traube Robert J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 19,335 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Traube Robert J. is holding 36,892 shares at $173,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -134.50, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.80. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.